Beck Brilliant, But Patriots Can't Close Out in Home Opener

April 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Brendan Beck

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Reading Fightin' Phils in their home opener at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Tuesday night by a final score of 5-4.

The loss marked the second time in the Patriots' first four games where they had a 4-1 lead in the eighth inning or later and lost by a final score of 5-4 (April 4 vs. Hartford).

RHP Brendan Beck (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K) made his Double-A debut in his first appearance since August 20, 2023. Beck started the game with three perfect innings.

RF Garrett Martin (1-for-3, RBI, R, HR, K) hit his first Double-A home run on the first pitch of the fifth inning to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead.

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-2, RBI, 2 R, HR, 2 BB, SB) hit his first home run of the season in the eighth inning. The home run had an estimated distance of 402 feet with an exit velocity of 107 mph.

Jones reached base three times for the second time in his last three games.

