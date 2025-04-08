SNY to Broadcast Binghamton Rumble Ponies Games Again on Television in 2025

April 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are pleased to announce that for a second straight year, SNY, the flagship television home of the New York Mets, will be carrying Rumble Ponies games on television this season. The Rumble Ponies will appear on SNY six times in 2025, with the first broadcast this Sunday against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies AA Affiliate) at Mirabito Stadium, with coverage getting underway at 1 p.m.

The full list of games that will air on SNY are below:

Sunday, April 13 - Binghamton vs. Hartford - 1:05 p.m.

Saturday May 10 - Binghamton vs. Reading - 1:05 p.m.

Sunday May 25 - Binghamton vs. Richmond - 1:05 p.m.

Sunday June 8 - Binghamton vs. Somerset - 1:05 p.m.

Sunday July 13 - Binghamton vs. Altoona - 1:05 p.m.

Sunday August 17 - Binghamton vs. New Hampshire - 1:05 p.m.

"The Rumble Ponies are delighted to team up again with SNY for a second season," said Binghamton Rumble Ponies General Manager Richard Tylicki. "It's a great opportunity for fans all over the region to see the up-and-coming talent in the New York Mets' organization play at Mirabito Stadium."

Rumble Ponies broadcasters Jacob Wilkins and Matt Levine will announce the games, which will be produced by the Rumble Ponies production crew that creates broadcasts for all 69 Rumble Ponies home games.

The games will also be streamed live to SNY subscribers free on MLB.TV. The SNY Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) streaming service, in partnership with MLB is available to purchase for $24.99 a month, $124.99 for the MLB season or $149.99 annually via the MLB App. SNY can also be bundled with MLB.TV for $44.99 a month or $219.99 for the MLB season. The MLB App is available on a variety of devices and platforms, including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and Samsung connected TVs. Regular season games exclusively broadcast by national networks (Fox, ESPN, Apple) or WPIX are not included in this offering.

The Rumble Ponies play a doubleheader Wednesday against Hartford to begin their home schedule. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.