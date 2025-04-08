Late Reading Rally Downs Somerset for First Win of Season

April 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Bridgewater, NJ) - The Reading Fightin Phils (1-3) overcame a late deficit to defeat the Somerset Patriots (1-3) 5-4 in their first road game of the season. The game was the first of the six-game series that will be played between the two teams.

The Fightin Phils were off to a strong start thanks to a couple of strikeouts from starting pitcher Charles King followed by, in the bottom of the third, a double play with second baseman Trent Farquhar to shortstop Aidan Miller to first baseman Keaton Anthony which kept the score 0-0.

However, the Patriots were the first to strike in the bottom of the fifth inning with a home run from Garrett Martin making the score 1-0. The home run was quickly followed by a double from Alexander Vargas that scored Tyler Hardman, allowing the Patriots to extend their lead 2-0.

The Fightin Phils got a chance to respond in the top of the sixth when Elio Prado started off with a walk then stole second. After Aidan Miller grounded into a force out, Prado advanced to third and was able to run it in with a sac fly from Leandro Pineda bringing the score to 2-1.

The Patriots did not allow much time to pass before adding to their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Spencer Jones walked during his time at bat and then advanced to second off a single from Rafael Flores. A force out from Dylan Jasso, along with a throwing error from Reading's Aidan Miller, brought Rafael Flores home. The Patriots then led 3-1.

Things did take a quiet turn up until the bottom of the eighth when Spencer Jones hit a home run, after a pitching change for Reading, that put the Patriots up 4-1.

A final push came from Reading in the top of the ninth that started with a double on a line drive to left field from Keaton Anthony. Following Anthony came two walks for Reading batters which loaded the bases. Paul McIntosh was next up to bat who walked and brought in Keaton Anthony, making it 4-2. A sac fly from Luis Verdugo scored Hendry Mendez allowing the Fightin Phils to close the gap even further, 4-3. Reading continued their scoring streak when Elio Prado grounded into a force out and, along with a throwing error from Alexander Vargas, brought home Caleb Ricketts which tied the game 4-4.

As the top of the ninth continued, an RBI single from Trent Farquhar scored Elio Prado and the Fightin Phils took the lead for the first time, 5-4. In the bottom of the ninth, two strikeouts from Andrew Walling helped close out the game and get the Fightin Phils their first win of the season.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. RHP Moises Chace will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Bailey Dees for Somerset. A video stream for the game is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

