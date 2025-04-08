April 8, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

THAT'S A SERIES SWEEP The Portland Sea Dogs were able to hold on to a 3-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday afternoon, securing a three-game series sweep. The Fightin Phils were first to strike in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a leadoff walk issued to Trent Farquhar, he scored on an RBI single by Keaton Anthony. In the top of the seventh inning, Blaze Jordan popped up a fly ball in the infield which was dropped by the catcher, Caleb Ricketts, and was able to reach base. Tyler Miller then blasted a two-run homer and the Sea Dogs took the 2-1 lead. Reading tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. After a leadoff walk, Hendry Mendez scored on an RBI single by Paul McIntosh. Portland took the lead back in the top of the ninth inning. After a leadoff walk by Max Ferguson, he scored on an RBI single by Ronald Rosario and the Sea Dogs led, 3-2.

CONNELLY EARLY DOMINATES LHP Connelly Early was dominant in his first start of the season on Sunday in Reading. In 3.2 innings, he struck out six batters while issuing one walk. He did not allow a baserunner until the fourth inning. He is currently listed as the Red Sox No. 10 prospect and No. 3 pitching prospect by MLB Pipeline.

LET'S TALK PROSPECTS Portland's highest rated prospect, Jhostynxon Garcia, checks in at No. 6 on MLB.com's list. Garcia split time across three levels in 2024 and led all Boston farmhands in homeruns (23), a new career high. "The Password" also set career highs in most other offensive categories, including: hits (118), doubles (24), runs (78), RBI (66), AVG (.286) and SLG (.526). Joining Garcia in the Top 10 of the prospect list are David Sandlin (No.9) and Connelly Early (No.10). Currently ranked as the No.2 pitching prospect in the organization, Sandlin also boasts the best slider in the Red Sox farm system according to Baseball America. After one start in Single-A Salem, Early made 23 starts between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. Mikey Romero (No.11), Allan Castro (No.22) and Yordanny Monegro (No.23) are also among the organization's highest rated players on the Opening Day roster.

WHERE DO WE STAND After a series sweep of the Reading Fightin Phils over the weekend, the Sea Dogs are in sole possession of first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Hartford Yard Goats (2-1) are in second place while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1) and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-1) are tied for third. The Reading Fightin Phils are the only winless team in the Northeast Division after being swept by Portland over the weekend. In the Southwest Division, both Akron (3-0) and Erie (3-0) remain undefeated while Harrisburg (0-3) and Richmond (0-3) are still searching for their first wins of 2025.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 8, 2022 - David Hamilton finished a double shy of the cycle on Opening Night, making his Boston Red Sox organizational debut going four-for-five with a single, triple, and two home runs. Hamilton tripled in his first at bat, then blasted a two-run homer in the second inning, and an RBI single in the third. He crushed a grand slam in the fourth. Portland went on to win 11-6 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Yordanny Monegro will make his Double-A debut tonight for the Sea Dogs. In 18 games (17 starts) last season, between the Florida Complex League Red Sox and High-A Greenville, Monegro was 6-2 with a 2.84 ERA (24 ER/76.0 IP). Monegro ranked among Boston minor leaguers with at least 50.0 IP, ranked 4th in opponent AVG (.182) and WHIP (1.04) and 5th in ERA. He was named Red Sox Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Month for August and finished with 0-0 record and 0.00 ERA (4 GS, 20.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 27 SO).

