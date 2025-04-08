Burgos Homers Again, Ducks Rally to Win 6-5

April 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron right fielder Jorge Burgos hit his fourth home run in as many games in the fourth and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth, as the RubberDucks came from behind to defeat the Altoona Curve 6-5 at Canal Park on Tuesday night.

Turning Point

Trailing, 5-2, entering the seventh, Akron started to chip away. After Jake Fox singled in Joe Lampe to trim the Curve lead to 5-3, Dayan Frias came home on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game. The RubberDucks momentum continued in the eighth as Frias lifted a sac-fly to score CJ Kayfus to tie the game. Later in the inning, a wild pitch allowed Burgos to score and give Akron the 6-5 lead.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks right-hander Rorik Maltrud got two early strikeouts but ran into some trouble allowing two runs before leaving with two on and two out. Carter Spivey escaped the jam in the first and tossed a scoreless second and third before yielding three runs in the fourth. In total the right-hander worked two and two-thirds, allowing three runs while striking out four. Shawn Rapp, Zach Jacobs and Davis Sharpe combined to toss four and two-thirds scoreless innings. Zane Morehouse worked a perfect ninth with a strikeout to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks answered Altoona's first inning runs with one in the second on Fox's RBI single to right to plate Frias and make it 2-1 Curve. After the Curve's big fourth, Burgos answered back in the bottom half with a solo home run to center.

Notebook

Burgos launched a home run in his fourth straight game, which is the first time by a RubberDucks batter since Micah Pries June 26-30, 2022...Akron's 4-0 start is the best since the 2021 RubberDucks opened the season with six straight victories...RubberDucks pitchers combined to strikeout 12 batters, which is a season-high...Game Time: 2:49...Attendance: 3,579.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game-series with Altoona at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Canal Park. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone is scheduled to make his 2025 debut. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.