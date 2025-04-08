Strikeouts Plague Cats in Extras

April 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, ME - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-2) dropped their series opener to the Portland Sea Dogs (4-0) on Tuesday, April 8 at Hadlock Field, 2-1. New Hampshire starter Anders Tolhurst struck out seven allowed one run on two hits in five innings in his first start since September 3, 2023.

New Hampshire brought the go-ahead run to third base with no outs in the top of the 10th inning but Portland right-hander Wyatt Olds (W, 2-0) struck out the next three batters he faced to earn the win. Portland left fielder Max Ferguson chopped a one-out ground ball into right field to score right fielder Corey Rosier from third to secure the Sea Dogs' first home win of the year.

Fisher Cats' right-hander Alex Amalfi (L, 0-1) took the loss after he threw 1-1/3 innings, walked one and allowed one run. Relievers Ryan Jennings fired two scoreless, hitless frames in relief of Tolhurst and Jonathan Lavallee threw one scoreless frame with one strikeout.

The Fisher Cats tallied their lone run in the top of the second inning on a solo home run from designated hitter Yohendrick Piñango to take an early 1-0 lead. Portland would respond in the bottom of the fourth when Max Ferguson led off with a walk. Ferguson swiped second and third before Blaze Jordan plated him on a sacrifice fly to left field to tie the game.

New Hampshire bats were slowed by 18 strikeouts from Portland's pitchers and finished 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The six-game series in Portland continues on Wednesday, April 9 with a 6:00 PM start time. RHP Devereaux Harrison (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is set for his season debut and will face fellow righty Blake Wehunt (0-0, 0.00) on Wednesday night.

