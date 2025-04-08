Late Rally from 'Ducks Sinks Curve

CURVE, PA - Altoona scored a pair of first inning runs and led 5-2 after four innings, however, the Akron RubberDucks rallied for a 6-5 win over the Curve on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

The Curve offense worked two walks and two hits off Akron starter Rorik Maltrud, plating two runs on a bloop double by Jack Brannigan. Brannigan's first two RBI of the season gave the Curve the early 2-0 advantage to support another night of stellar pitching.

Po-Yu Chen turned in four strong innings in his season debut, striking out seven batters. Chen allowed two runs on three hits and one walk, ending a streak of 15 straight scoreless innings from Curve starters when Akron scratched out a second inning run against him.

Infielder Termarr Johnson rocketed his first homer of the season in the fourth inning as part of a 1-for-4 day at the plate which included his second walk of the season. Johnson smashed a 1-1 offering from lefty Carter Spivey into the Tiki Tent in the right field corner.

With the Curve holding a 5-2 lead after six innings, thanks to two scoreless innings of relief from Nick Dombkowski, Akron began their rally. The 'Ducks used a wild pitch and an RBI single from Jake Fox in the seventh against Valentin Linarez to score a pair of runs before Jaden Woods entered and struck out Cooper Ingle to get the Curve out of the inning. Akron then got a leadoff single in the eighth from CJ Kayfus and a walk from Jorge Burgos to put the key runs on base. After Joe Lampe popped out on a bunt attempt, Woods' throw to first was errant and advanced the runners to second and third. Cristofer Melendez entered in relief and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Dayan Frias to tie the game and tossed a wild pitch to score Burgos from third as the go-ahead run.

Curve batters totaled eight walks and eight hits in the defeat, stranding nine men on base and going 2-for-8 with men in scoring position.

The Curve continue their first road trip of the season on Wednesday night at Akron's Canal Park against the RubberDucks. Altoona's starter is to be announced with Akron slated to start LHP Rodney Boone.

