Sea Dogs Partner with Goodwill for Donation Drive

June 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs have partnered with Goodwill Northern New England to host the 10th Annual Goodwill Night and Donation Drive at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, June 25th when the Sea Dogs take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 7:00 PM.

Fans are encouraged to bring bags of gently used clothing, books, and other household items to Hadlock Field to donate to Goodwill. Goodwill will have a donation center at Hadlock Field to collect the items. For a list of acceptable donations, please visit Goodwill's website: http://www.goodwillnne.org/donate/acceptable-donations/.

Donations help fund Goodwill services that strengthen our local communities by getting people back to work and receiving the support they need to lead more stable lives.

Puffy G, Goodwill's mascot, will be at Hadlock Field to throw out the first pitch.

Goodwill Northern New England runs retail, cleaning and health care services that help fund workforce services in our region.

As an employer of more than 2,000 people and a social service provider, Goodwill has a unique perspective that can help other employers build their own workforce through its Workforce Services.

Goodwill operates 30 retail stores across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Goodwill Neurorehabilitation Services in Portland, Maine, and Lewiston, Maine offers comprehensive brain injury services and treatment options for people with acquired brain injuries. At Goodwill Neurorehabilitation Services, comprehensive, community-based therapies are provided to assist individuals with cognitive, emotional and physical needs - so lives can get back on track after a brain injury.

Goodwill Northern New England also operates Good Clean Property Services - a full-service commercial property maintenance company offering the perfect combination of quality, customized, eco-friendly services.

Please visit www.goodwillnne.org for more information.

