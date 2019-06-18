Needing Win, Reading Tops RubberDucks

In a must-win game for the Reading Fightin Phils, they took a first-inning lead and held a 5-0 advantage before the Akron RubberDucks scored, on the way to a 10-2 series-opening victory in the first half finale at FirstEnergy Stadium Tuesday night. The Fightin Phils missed a chance to win the Eastern Division first half, as Trenton later clinched it with its win.

Turning Point

Reading held a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, when first baseman Darick Hall hit a leadoff single to left field. With two outs, Hall stole second base, and left fielder Cornelius Randolph hit an RBI single to right field. Shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa walked, and catcher Austin Bossart hit a three-run home run to left-center field for a 5-0 lead. Akron did not bring the tying run to bat the rest of the game.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks left-hander Sam Hentges (1-8) allowed a first-inning run on two hits before consecutive 1-2-3 innings. He yielded the four-run fourth inning and two more in the fifth inning, when Hall hit a two-run home run to right-center field. Right-hander Jared Robinson pitched a scoreless sixth inning before allowing a run on two hits in the seventh. Left-hander Anthony Gose allowed a pair of eighth-inning, one-out walks, two singles and a bases-loaded walk for two more Reading runs. For the Fightin Phils, left-hander Bailey Falter (5-4) allowed two runs in five innings. Right-hander Connor Brogdon (three innings) and left-hander Jeff Singer (one) combined for four hitless relief innings.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks scored their runs off Falter in the fifth inning, when third baseman Tyler Krieger hit a leadoff double down the third-base line, designated hitter Mitch Longo doubled to right-center field, second baseman Alexis Pantoja had an RBI groundout, and shortstop Ernie Clement hit an RBI triple to right field, trimming the deficit to 5-2.

Notebook

Akron finished the first half 34-35, 7.5 games behind Harrisburg and two behind Altoona...Clement extended his season-long 12-game hitting streak with a game-opening single...Right fielder Ka'ai Tom's third-inning single extended his 27-game on-base streak, matching the longest in the Eastern League this season...Time of game: 2:48...Attendance: 5,634.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Reading by opening the second half on Wednesday with a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. EDT. In Game 1, Right-hander Eli Morgan (5-0, 1.96) is scheduled to start for Akron against RHP Mauricio Llovera (2-3, 4.28) for the Fightin Phils. Left-hander David Speer (2-2, 1.60) is scheduled to start Game 2 for the RubberDucks. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV.

