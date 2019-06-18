Harrisburg Senators Game Information & Starting Lineup at Altoona

Harrisburg Senators (42-27) vs. Altoona Curve (34-32)

RH Tyler Mapes (5-5, 3.82) vs. LH Brandon Waddell (AAA 1-2, 8.70)

Game 70 - Tuesday, June 18 @ 6:30 p.m. - PNG Field

Senator's Starting Lineup Tonight:

Hunter Jones, CF

Luis Sardinas, SS

Chuck Taylor, LF

Tres Barrera, C

Dante Bichette, Jr., 2B

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Spencer Kieboom, C

Tyler Goeddel, RF

Tyler Mapes, P

LAST GAME

The Senators took a 4-0 lead and made it stand up, with a 4-2 win against the Altoona Curve Monday night in Altoona. The Curve had plenty of base runners Monday but left 14 on base, eight of them in scoring position. Meanwhile the Senators scored in the first inning, and with the win, moved to 15-6 when they score in the first frame. The game ended with the bases loaded for Altoona when Aaron Barrett struck out Jason Delay.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game two of their three-game series tonight in Altoona. It's the Senators last trip to Altoona though the teams play two more series at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

The Senators are 7-4 against Altoona and 5-3 in Altoona. The two teams have played twice at PNG Field in Altoona with the Sens sweeping a three-game series and Altoona taking three out of four in the other series.

The Senators are 1-0 in a stretch of 27 consecutive games against Western Division opponents that began Monday, June 17.

TODAY'S STARTERS

Senators - RH Tyler Mapes. Tyler missed a start on the IL and has not made an appearance since being activated. The Senators started the season 4-0 in his starts but have gone 2-5 since then. For more on Mapes, please see his starting pitcher page on page 2.

Altoona - LH Brandon Waddell. The 25-year-old has been with Indianapolis all season until today. He was 1-0 with an 8.70 ERA in 21 games, all in relief, in AAA. The Pirates 2015 5th round selection out of the University of Virginia has previously pitched for Altoona in 2016, 2017 & 2018. His career record with Altoona is 12-13, 3.64 in 46 games, 43 starts.

ALTOONA

They're 34-32 and in second place in the Western Division, 6.5 games behind the Senators.

Altoona is 7-3 in their past 10 games, which is the best record in the league. They're 16-17 at PNG Field.

Altoona has two MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They're #9 OF Jared Oliva and #30 RHP Blake Cederlind.

They have 20 players that have been with the Pirates their entire career, 12 that are AA rookies, and one that has MLB experience.

SENATORS ROSTER MAKEUP

The Sens have used 42 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons. The roster has evolved from having 11 Double-A rookies to start the season to now there are 10 on the active roster. There are 14 players that have played in the Nats organization their entire career and 5 players with big league experience. Of the 25 active players, 18 were in the Nats organization last year.

FILIBUSTERS

The Sens monthly: June 8-7, .247 9HR 59RS and a 2.87 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

The Sens have 70 scheduled games in the 2nd half with 45 of them against divisional opponents. The DH will be used in 38 of the 70 games including a stretch of 28 of 36 games to begin the 2nd half.

Harrisburg is 7-13 on the road since May 1st.

They are 18-15 away from FNB field and batting .235 with 23 HR and 120 RS (3.6 RPG) and a 3.32 ERA.

