Erie SeaWolves vs. Portland Sea Dogs - Game Notes

June 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (31-33, 4TH WEST, 8.5 GB 1st Half) VS. PORTLAND SEA DOGS (26-40, 6TH EAST, 12.0 GB 1st Half)

RHP ALEX FAEDO (4-4, 3.70 ERA) VS. LHP MATTHEW KENT (1-2, 3.47 ERA)

TUESDAY, JUNE 18 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #66 * HOME GAME #36 * NIGHT GAME #45

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves try to bounce back from a series-opening 6-3 loss to the Portland Sea Dogs last night at UPMC Park. Portland scored all six runs with two outs en route to a season-high four-game winning streak. Erie sends Alex Faedo to mound in the middle game of the series. He is coming off of a win in his last start on June 12 at Reading where the right-hander allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out ten and walking one. In his lone outing against Portland on August 9, 2018, Faedo took the loss after allowing five earned runs on 10 hits in five innings. It was the third of six consecutive losses for Faedo from July 22-August 19 of last season. Matthew Kent goes for Portland and has lost five of his six past starts. In his last outing on June 13 at Altoona, the left-hander was tagged for four runs, three earned, on four hits in 4.2 innings. This will be his ninth appearance and fifth start with the Sea Dogs in 2019. In five starts this season with Triple-A Pawtucket, Kent was 0-4 with a 10.50 ERA in five starts (24 innings). Kent was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 13th round in 2015 out of Texas A&M University.

Wed., June 19 vs. Portland 12:05 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 5.13 ERA) vs. RHP Konner Wade (1-1, 4.15 ERA)

Fri., June 21 at Akron 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (5-4, 2.35 ERA) vs. TBD

Sat., June 22, at Akron 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Sun., June 23 at Akron 2:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 26

- The bullpen features No. 25 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Alex Faedo is the only starter in the Eastern League to have struck out 10+ batters on three separate occasions

- Today will be the second of six meetings in 2019 between Erie and Portland (three at UPMC Park - June 17-19, three at Hadlock Field - August 6-8)

- The SeaWolves +24 run differential is second in the EL and the Sea Dogs -30 is second-to-last

- Erie is second in the Eastern League with a .244 batting average while Portland is eighth at .236

- The Sea Dogs have scored the third-fewest runs in the EL (248) while the SeaWolves are sixth (261)

- Erie has struck out 527 times (third-fewest in the EL) while Portland has gone down on strikes 622 times (most)

- Erie is hitting a league-low .195 with runners in scoring position and two-outs (228 at-bats)

- The Sea Dogs have the worst team ERA in the league (3.92) while the 'Wolves are fifth (3.43)

- Erie relievers have a 3.76 ERA (9th in the EL) and Portland has a 3.89 (10th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a league-low .228 average against while Portland has a league-high 1.39 WHIP

- Erie boasts the league's fourth-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Portland owns the fourth-worst defense (.979)

- The Sea Dogs have allowed the most stolen bases (64) in the league. The SeaWolves have surrendered the fifth-fewest (39)

- In 2018, the SeaWolves went 3-3 against the Sea Dogs and 2-1 at UPMC Park

