PNG Field Advances to Final Round of Best Ballparks Fan Vote

CURVE, Pa. - Peoples Natural Gas Field, home of the Altoona Curve and Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, has reached the final round of Ballpark Digest's 2019 MiLB Double-A Best of the Ballparks Fan Vote.

PNG Field is pitted against the brand-new Hodgetown, home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, for the title of best Double-A ballpark. Baseball fans near and far voted Altoona's ballpark over two-time defending champion Dunkin' Donuts Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats, to represent the Eastern League.

Nestled in the Allegheny Mountains and neighboring newly re-opened Lakemont Park, PNG Field opened it's doors in 1999. The 21-year-old stadium not only offers an eye-grabbing backdrop but also displays fine masonry with a roundhouse-modeled exterior to tie in one of Altoona's most prevalent industry.

The final round of voting continues through Sunday, June 23 and fans can submit their vote HERE or at AltoonaCurve.com. For more about Peoples Natural Gas Field, CLICK HERE. Voting can be done once per day, per device.

For tickets or more information about Altoona Curve Baseball, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays and online 24/7/365.

