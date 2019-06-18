Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #64 Rumble Ponies (33-29) at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (31-35) - 6:35PM

June 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(33-29), 4th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHERCATS

(31-35) 5TH Eastern Division

(Toronto Blue Jays)

Tuesday June 18, 2019- 6:35 PM

Northeast Delta Dental Stadium- Manchester, NH

LHP David Peterson (2-2, 4.82 ERA )vs. RHP Hector Perez (4-2, 5.19 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies open up a three-game road trip against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats from Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies dropped their fourth game in a row losing 5-1 to the Curve on Saturday night . The Ponies have now dropped 11 of their last 14 and have lost five straight series. The scheduled series finale against Altoona Sunday was rained out and Monday was an off-day.

LEE LEADING THE WAY: Braxton Lee was the only Binghamton player to have two hits the last time the Ponies played Saturday night. He also had an RBI groundout and a walk. Lee leads the Eastern League in average (.304).

PEREZ PRONE TO WALKS: Tonight's Fisher Cats starter Hector Perez has given up the second-most walks in the Eastern League (34). Ponies third basemen Will Toffey has the third-most walks in the EL (37).

FINAL DAY OF THE FIRST HALF: The first half of the Eastern League regular season concludes after Tuesday night's game. Currently Trenton and Reading are in a tie for first in the Eastern Division. The Rumble Ponies are three games back. The winner of each division in the first half clinches a playoff spot. The Harrisburg Senators have already clinched 1st place in the Western Division.

SANCHEZ HITTING STREAK: Ali Sanchez is currently on an 8--game hitting streak. During the hitting streak, Sanchez is hitting .370 (10-27) with four RBI and four runs scored.

TODAY'S STARTER: LHP David Peterson is coming off his longest outing of the year Tuesday (6.1 IP vs. Trenton. This is his second start of the year against the Cats. On April 17, he allowed 5 runs (2 earned) over 5.1IP in a 10-4 loss at home.

HOME COOKING: The Ponies are in the middle of a stretch where they are playing 13 of 16 games at NYSEG Stadium. So far they are 1-4 (1-2 against Trenton, 0-2 vs. Altoona) . After these three games in Manchester they return home to face Richmond (6/21-6/23) followed by a five-game series vs. Erie (6/24-6/26).

THIS SEASON AGAINST THE FISHER CATS: This is the fourth series these two teams have played against each other. Thus far, the Ponies are 3-6 against the Fisher Cats. The Ponies opened the season splitting a four-game series in Manchester, but are 1-4 against the Cats in two series in Binghamton, and have dropped the last four games they've played against NH.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies continue their series against the Fisher Cats Wednesday and Thursday night in Manchester. Both games begin at 6:35PM.

