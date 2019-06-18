Sea Dogs Game Notes June 18th at Erie SeaWolves

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Matthew Kent (1-2, 3.47)

Erie: RHP Alex Faedo (4-4, 3.70)

NEWS AND NOTES

SUCCESSFUL TRIP: The Portland Sea Dogs and Erie SeaWolves (Tigers affiliate) continue their three-game series on Tuesday night at UPMC Park...Portland clinched a winning trip with last night's victory, and wrap up the nine-game journey away from Maine tomorrow afternoon...With a win tonight, the 'Dogs will have their longest winning streak since a six-game win streak on April 30-May 6, 2017...Left-hander Matthew Kent makes his fifth start of the season.

EVERYTHING WITH TWO OUTS: On Monday night, the two teams combined for nine two-out runs, as Portland grabbed the series opener, 6-3...RHP Tanner Houck (7-4) earned the win, tossing six innings on four hits and three runs...Portland's bullpen worked three scoreless frames, including a perfect ninth by RHP Matthew Gorst for his second save of the year...Jeremy Rivera and Luke Tendler each hit two-run homers.

