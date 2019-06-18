Curve, Rumble Ponies Set Double-Header for June 29

CURVE, Pa. - After Sunday's game in Binghamton was rained out between the Altoona Curve and Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the two clubs will make up the contest as part of a double-header on Saturday, June 29 at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The first game will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the second contest starting approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. The Curve will be the home team for both games.

Fans with tickets for June 29 will be able to view both games of the double-header with a single ticket. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for the Allegheny Yinzers license plate giveaway, presented by ARC Federal Credit Union and The Award Man, to the first 500 fans.

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays and online 24/7/365.

