Kent Seven Scoreless in a 2-0 Win at Erie

June 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Erie, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs (27-40) closed out the first half with a 2-1 win over the Erie SeaWolves (31-34) on Tuesday night at UPMC Park. Portland won their fifth straight game, their longest winning streak since April 30-May 6, 2017 (won six straight).

Matthew Kent (2-2) fired seven seven scoreless frames on two hits, one walk, and strikeouts to earn the win. Luke Tendler knocked in both runs with a double and a single.

Durbin Feltman earned a hold with a scoreless ninth, and despite allowing a homer in the ninth inning, Adam Lau earned his fourth save of the season.

Portland cracked the ice in the seventh inning against reliever Ethan DeCaster (L, 1-1). Brett Netzer led off with a single and scored on Tendler's double down the right-field line.

In the eighth, Tender's two-out RBI single scored Joey Curletta (2-for-4).

Lau yielded a solo-homer to Isaac Paredes in the ninth, but fanned Kody Eaves to end the game.

The Sea Dogs are 6-2 on the trip and 11-7 against the Western Division this season. The standings reset to 0-0 as the second half begins tomorrow.

Portland and the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers affiliate) open up the second half with a 12:05 PM start on Wednesday afternoon from UPMC Park. RHP Konner Wade (1-1, 4.15) makes his second start of the trip. The SeaWolves have RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 5.13) on the hill. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 11:50 AM with Mike Antonellis. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

Tickets for Portland's next homestand from June 21-26 are available at 207-879-9500 or seadogs.com. Book your nine inning vacation today!

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.