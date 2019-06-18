Kent Seven Scoreless in a 2-0 Win at Erie
June 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Erie, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs (27-40) closed out the first half with a 2-1 win over the Erie SeaWolves (31-34) on Tuesday night at UPMC Park. Portland won their fifth straight game, their longest winning streak since April 30-May 6, 2017 (won six straight).
Matthew Kent (2-2) fired seven seven scoreless frames on two hits, one walk, and strikeouts to earn the win. Luke Tendler knocked in both runs with a double and a single.
Durbin Feltman earned a hold with a scoreless ninth, and despite allowing a homer in the ninth inning, Adam Lau earned his fourth save of the season.
Portland cracked the ice in the seventh inning against reliever Ethan DeCaster (L, 1-1). Brett Netzer led off with a single and scored on Tendler's double down the right-field line.
In the eighth, Tender's two-out RBI single scored Joey Curletta (2-for-4).
Lau yielded a solo-homer to Isaac Paredes in the ninth, but fanned Kody Eaves to end the game.
The Sea Dogs are 6-2 on the trip and 11-7 against the Western Division this season. The standings reset to 0-0 as the second half begins tomorrow.
Portland and the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers affiliate) open up the second half with a 12:05 PM start on Wednesday afternoon from UPMC Park. RHP Konner Wade (1-1, 4.15) makes his second start of the trip. The SeaWolves have RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 5.13) on the hill. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 11:50 AM with Mike Antonellis. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.
Tickets for Portland's next homestand from June 21-26 are available at 207-879-9500 or seadogs.com. Book your nine inning vacation today!
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2019
- Dominant Deivi, Thunder Clinch First-Half Title - Trenton Thunder
- Baysox Eliminate Yard Goats with 2-0 Shutout - Bowie Baysox
- Needing Win, Reading Tops RubberDucks - Akron RubberDucks
- Kent Seven Scoreless in a 2-0 Win at Erie - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fightins score 10 runs for first time to get to season-high 11 games over - Reading Fightin Phils
- Faedo Sharp Again for Erie - Erie SeaWolves
- Zim Zips Goats in Pitchers' Duel - Hartford Yard Goats
- Ponies Snap Skid, End First Half in Style - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Fisher Cats End First Half with 6-3 Loss to Binghamton - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sens Throttled by the Curve 3-1 - Harrisburg Senators
- PNG Field Advances to Final Round of Best Ballparks Fan Vote - Altoona Curve
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Portland Sea Dogs - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Sea Dogs Game Notes June 18th at Erie SeaWolves - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information & Starting Lineup at Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #64 Rumble Ponies (33-29) at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (31-35) - 6:35PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Sea Dogs Partner with Goodwill for Donation Drive - Portland Sea Dogs
- Curve, Rumble Ponies Set Double-Header for June 29 - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.