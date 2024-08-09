Sea Dogs Hit Four Homers in 12-9 Loss

August 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (23-12, 59-45) fell short in a 12-9 loss to the Altoona Curve (16-21, 45-61) on Friday night.

Kristian Campbell, Drew Ehrhard, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel all homered to match the most homers in a game for the Sea Dogs this season. Ehrhard finished a triple shy of the cycle while Luis Ravelo notched a three-hit night. Campbell extended his on base streak to 24 games while Anthony now owns a 20 game on base streak.

Campbell cranked his fifth homer in the bottom of the first to give Portland an early lead. Ehrhard joined with his first homer in Double-A in the second to double the lead.

In the top of the fourth, Kervin Pichardo launched a solo homer to cut the lead in half but Roman Anthony countered with his team-leading 14th homer in the bottom of the inning. The three-run blast gave Portland a four-run lead.

Carter Bins doubled to score a run in the top of the fifth before a two-run homer from Brendan Dixon kept Altoona close. A bases-loaded walk tied the game at five. RBI singles from Matt Fraizer and Carter Bins put the Curve up by three.

Altoona continued in the sixth scoring three more runs after a solo homer from Jackson Glenna along with an RBI double from Sammy Siani and an RBI single from Fraizer.

Teel smoked his 11th homer in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs. Altoona would go on to double their lead with an RBI double from Tsung-Che Cheng in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the inning, Luis Ravelo hit a single to drive in a run before a sacrifice fly to center from Corey Rosier put Portland within four, 12-8. Portland continued to rally, scoring a run on an RBI double (4) from Ehrhard but it wasn't enough as Altoona held strong taking game four, 12-9.

RHP Brad Case (1-1, 5.06 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out one. RHP Jonathan Brand (2-3, 5.45 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 0.2 innings allowing four runs on three hits while walking three and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, August 10th, 2024 for game five of a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. First pitch for game five is slated for 6:00pm. RHP Caleb Bolden (0-0, 4.64 ERA) will have the start for Portland while the arm for Altoona has yet to be announced.

