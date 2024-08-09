Rumble Ponies Announce 2025 Home Schedule

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, will open the 2025 season on the road Friday, April 4 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays AA Affiliate). The Rumble Ponies home opener will be on Tuesday, April 8 against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies AA Affiliate).

The 69-game home schedule is headlined by two six-game series against Double-A Subway Series rival Somerset. The New York Yankees' Double-A Affiliate will first play at Mirabito Stadium from June 3 - June 9 and will return to the Southern Tier from August 26 - 31.

The Rumble Ponies will also play at home on July 4 against the Yard Goats. Binghamton will play 12 games at home against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox Double-A Affiliate), Hartford, and New Hampshire.

The home slate features games against each Northeast Division opponent: Somerset, Portland, Reading (Philadelphia Phillies AA Affiliate), New Hampshire, and Hartford. The Rumble Ponies will also host three Southwest Division teams: Altoona (Pittsburgh Pirates Double-A Affiliate), Harrisburg (Washington Nationals AA Affiliate), and Richmond (San Francisco Giants AA Affiliate).

The Ponies will end the regular season at Mirabito Stadium with a six-game series against Portland, with the final game of the regular season on September 14.

2025 will mark Binghamton's 34th consecutive season as the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets.

Information about when 2025 Season Tickets will go on sale will be released at a future date.

The 2024 Rumble Ponies return home to begin a 13-game homestand, their longest of the season, beginning with a doubleheader on Tuesday, August 13 as they open a seven-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (August 13 - 19). The homestand continues Tuesday, August 20 when Binghamton opens a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.bingrp.com, calling (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

