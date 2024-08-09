Monster Homers Pace Friday Night Win

August 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, Maine - The Curve banged three homers and claimed a 12-9 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night at Hadlock Field.

Kervin Pichardo, Jackson Glenn and Brenden Dixon each homered to pace a 15-hit day for Altoona at the plate. Trailing 5-1 after four innings, the Curve sent 11 men to the plate and matched a season-best seven runs in the frame to grab a commanding lead that ballooned to 11-5 after the top of the sixth.

Portland scratched out four runs in the final four innings to get within three, but Eddy Yean finished the night off on the mound with a pair of strikeouts.

Nick Dombkowski tossed the first 2.1 innings for the Curve in the bullpen game, allowing two runs on solo homers to Khristian Campbell and Drew Ehrhard. Brad Case followed and earned the win with two innings of relief work, allowing three runs on a home run from Roman Anthony.

Justin Meis tallied 2.2 innings of relief with three runs allowed, including a home run to Kyle Teel. Cy Nielson struck out two over a perfect eighth before Yean allowed a run in the ninth with two strikeouts. The Curve pitching staff combined for nine strikeouts in the win.

Sammy Siani extended his hitting streak to eight straight games with his seventh straight two-hit day at the plate. Siani, Glenn, Pichardo, Matt Fraizer and Carter Bins each had multi-hit games as every Curve batter picked up at least one hit in the game. Glenn had one his best days of the season at the plate with three hits, a walk and reaching on an error in the seventh.

Altoona continues their six-game series against the Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. Altoona sends RHP Emmanuel Chapman to the mound with RHP Caleb Bolden on the bump for the Sea Dogs.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

