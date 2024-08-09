Richmond Flying Squirrels Roster Transactions: August 9, 2024
August 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
The San Francisco Giants have made the following moves that impact the Richmond roster:
OF Luis Matos option transferred to Triple-A Sacramento from Double-A Richmond
RHP Spencer Bivens option transferred to Triple-A Sacramento from Double-A Richmond
Check out the Richmond Flying Squirrels Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 9, 2024
- Richmond Flying Squirrels Roster Transactions: August 9, 2024 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Akron Rallies from Six Down to Beat Reading 8-7 - Akron RubberDucks
- Baysox Explode for 17 Runs in Friday Night Win - Bowie Baysox
- Senators Downed by Bowie Baysox 17-8 - Harrisburg Senators
- RubberDucks Battle Back to Hand Fightin Phils Friday Night Loss - Reading Fightin Phils
- Yard Goats Win with 10 Runs on Season-High 17 Hits - Hartford Yard Goats
- Sea Dogs Hit Four Homers in 12-9 Loss - Portland Sea Dogs
- Monster Homers Pace Friday Night Win - Altoona Curve
- Bericoto Drives in Four But Squirrels Fall to Goats - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Fisher Cats and SeaWolves Canceled Friday - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- August 9, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Friday's Rumble Ponies' Game at Somerset Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Patriots and Rumble Ponies Game on Friday, August 9 Postponed Due to Rain - Somerset Patriots
- Rumble Ponies Announce 2025 Home Schedule - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.