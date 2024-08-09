Richmond Flying Squirrels Roster Transactions: August 9, 2024

August 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







The San Francisco Giants have made the following moves that impact the Richmond roster:

OF Luis Matos option transferred to Triple-A Sacramento from Double-A Richmond

RHP Spencer Bivens option transferred to Triple-A Sacramento from Double-A Richmond

