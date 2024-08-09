Patriots and Rumble Ponies Game on Friday, August 9 Postponed Due to Rain

August 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots and Binghamton Rumble Ponies game scheduled for Friday, August 9 has been postponed due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Binghamton during the road trip from September 2 to 8. The date and time are currently TBD.

Fans with tickets to the August 9 game can redeem them for any future 2024 Patriots home game at TD Bank Ballpark.

The trucker hat giveaway presented by New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program scheduled for August 9 has been moved to Saturday, September 14th.

