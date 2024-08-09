Yard Goats Win with 10 Runs on Season-High 17 Hits
August 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Richmond, VA- The Hartford Yard Goats blasted three homers and collected a season-high 17 hits in a 10-5 win against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. Sterlin Thompson cranked a two-run homer giving the Yard Goats a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning, and Zach Kokoska and Braxton Fulford hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning leading Hartford to its fifth win on the 12-game road trip. Kokoska hit his team-leading 17th home run, and reliever Luis Peralta retired four of five batters faced with three strikeouts to earn the win. Outfielder Juan Guerrero, just called up from High-A Spokane, had three hits and drove in a pair of runs in his Yard Goats debut and Sterlin Thompson had three hits and 3 RBI.
The Yard Goats took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Juan Guerrero's two-run single, scoring Bladimir Restituyo and Braeden Ward against Richmond starter Dylan Cumming. Hartford added a run in the third inning as Restituyo knocked home Zach Kokoska with a two out double to left field, making it 3-0 Yard Goats.
The Yard Goats knocked Cumming from the game in the fourth inning with five consecutive hits to open the frame. Guerro and Nick Kent each had singles and after Guerrero was caught stealing, Adael Amador belted a double to right field, scoring Kent to make it 4-0. Sterlin Thompson followed with a two-run homer, an opposite field shot to left field, and it was a 6-0 game.
Hartford starter Jarrod Cande retired 10 of 12 batters faced over 3.1 innings before departing after a strikeout in the fourth. He fanned three and left with a 6-0 lead. Richmond got its first run off reliever Carson Skipper in the fifth inning to make it 6-1. The Flying Squirrels made it a 6-3 game when Victor Bericoto hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning.
However, the Yard Goats scored two runs in the eighth and then made it 10-3 on consecutive homers by Kokoska and Fulford in the 9th to improve to 5-4 on the two-city road trip.
The Yard Goats continue the 12-game road trip on Saturday with a doubleheader at 5:05 PM. Sean Sullivan will start for the Yard Goats in game one and Chase Dollander will start in game two. John Michael Bertland will start for Richmond in game one and Nick Morreale will start game two. The doubleheader can be heard on the free Audacy app or viewed on milb.tv. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin Park' Aug. 13 for a 7:10 PM game, launching a six-game series against Somerset. It is the Yankees affiliate's only visit to Hartford this season.
