Senators Downed by Bowie Baysox 17-8

August 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Bowie Baysox 17-8 Friday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The Senators had their first lead of the series when they scored two runs to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning, but Bowie quickly erased the lead with four runs in the bottom of the 1st. Bowie continued to pile on as they scored in every inning except the 5th and 7th innings to rack up 17 runs, while the Senators managed to score six more runs.

THE BIG PLAY

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 2nd inning, Frederick Bencosme deposited an 0-2 pitch over the right field wall for a grand slam - Bowie's second of the series - to break the game open and put Bowie on top 8-2.

FILIBUSTERS

Paul Witt hit a three-run home run in the 6th inning; he also pitched the 8th inning and allowed a run on two hits with a strikeout... Daylen Lile went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI... Yohandy Morales went 1-for-4 with a run scored in his first game back with the Sens... Bowie's 17 runs were the most runs surrendered by the Sens this season... Senators' pitching struck out 11 batters but walked 10.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play games four and five of their six-game series with a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 5:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The games can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 4:50 p.m.

Eastern League Stories from August 9, 2024

