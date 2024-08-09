Fisher Cats and SeaWolves Canceled Friday

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-21, 42-59) and Erie SeaWolves (20-15, 58-44) were rained out for a second straight night. Friday's scheduled contest is canceled. The Fisher Cats and SeaWolves will make up for Thursday's postponement with a doubleheader on Saturday, August 10, with game one scheduled to begin at 4:05 PM EDT.

Tickets for Friday's game can be exchanged for any 2024 regular season home game at equal or lesser value.

The Fisher Cats and SeaWolves are even in the six-game series with one win apiece through two games. Despite trailing in the bottom of the eighth, New Hampshire took Wednesday's day game, 5-4. The Cats knocked three doubles to plate two runs in the Wednesday win and evened the season series with the SeaWolves at four wins apiece. New Hampshire visited UPMC Park in Erie from June 4-9 and returned to Manchester with a series split.

Saturday's doubleheader begins at 4:05 PM EDT; in game one, New Hampshire sends RHP Rafael Sanchez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to face RHP Garrett Burhenn (4-1, 3.78 ERA). Game two will start around 40 minutes after game one's conclusion and features righty Abdiel Mendoza (6-7, 3.45 ERA) and SeaWolves lefty Carlos Peña (6-4, 3.72 ERA).

Saturday, August 10 is 90s Night with a fanny pack giveaway, presented by Fidium Fiber, and postgame Atlas fireworks. The series concludes on Sunday, August 11 with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on First Responders Day.

