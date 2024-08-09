Bericoto Drives in Four But Squirrels Fall to Goats

August 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Victor Bericoto homered and drove in four runs but the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Hartford Yard Goats, 10-5, on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (49-56, 15-21) saw their four-game win streak snapped and allowed a season-high 17 hits to the Yard Goats (59-44, 21-14).

In his first Double-A at-bat, Juan Guerrero gave the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the top of the second inning. In the third, Bladimir Restituyo hit an RBI double open a 3-0 lead against Flying Squirrels starter Dylan Cumming (Loss, 1-5).

The Yard Goats scored three runs in the fourth to stretch their lead to 6-0. Adael Amador brought in a run with a triple and Sterlin Thompson followed with a two-run homer to left.

Hartford starter Jarrod Cande allowed two baserunners, a walk and a single by Carter Howell, before departing with an apparent injury with one out in the bottom of the fourth. He was replaced by reliever Collin Baumgartner, who issued a career-high three walks in the inning but stranded the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Flying Squirrels broke the shutout with a two-out RBI single by Bericoto.

Bericoto belted a two-run homer off the scoreboard in left field in the bottom of the seventh to close the score to 6-3. It was his eighth homer of the season and his first since June 18.

In the top of the eighth, Nic Kent bunted home Braiden Ward and Thompson knocked an RBI single to extend Hartford's lead to 8-3.

Zach Kokoska and Braxton Fulford hit back-to-back solo homers for the Yard Goats in the top of the ninth inning to stretch their lead to 10-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Bericoto drove in a run with a groundout and Andy Thomas added an RBI single to pull the Flying Squirrels within five.

Howell reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with two walks. Bericoto tied his season high with four RBIs.

Hartford reliever Luis Peralta (Win, 2-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out three.

The series continues with a doubleheader on Saturday night at The Diamond. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (6-6, 3.69) will start the first game for Richmond and right-hander Nick Morreale (0-0, 1.17) will open the second game.

Saturday is International Sports Night at The Diamond with In-Your-Face Fireworks following the game presented by Virginia 811 and Dominion Energy. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.