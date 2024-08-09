Baysox Explode for 17 Runs in Friday Night Win

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, scored 17 runs to defeat the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, 17-8 from Prince George's Stadium on Friday night to win their third consecutive game.

After Harrisburg (12-24, 50-55) scored a pair of first inning runs, Bowie (16-20, 48-56) scored four runs in each of the first two innings to grab the early lead. Silas Ardoin extended his hit streak to eight games and drove in Bowie's first run with an RBI single to left. After John Rhodes tied the score with a sacrifice fly, Donta' Williams tripled home a pair to give Bowie a 4-2 lead.

In the second, Frederick Bencosme crushed his first career grand slam off Harrisburg right-handed starter Andry Lara (L, 7-5) to triple the Baysox lead to six. The Orioles No. 24 prospect is batting .429 over his last 10 games.

Bowie scored two more runs each in the third and fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Samuel Basallo, an RBI single from Dylan Beavers, an RBI double from Rhodes and a bases loaded walk drawn by Jud Fabian.

In the sixth, Rhodes homered for the eighth time this season with a solo shot to right-center. The Orioles No. 19 prospect has five career home runs against Harrisburg.

A two-run double from Fabian in the sixth gave Bowie its 14th and 15th runs of the game. The Orioles No. 8 prospect also robbed Harrisburg's Daylen Lile of a potential homer with a leaping catch at the wall in right-center.

After Bowie starting right-hander Carlos Tavera threw three innings, right-handed reliever Cameron Weston (W, 5-6) threw 4.1 innings and struck out seven over three runs, two hits and one walk allowed to pick up the win. Weston holds a 2.53 ERA in eight relief outings this season.

Basallo drove in the 16th and 17th Bowie runs of the game in the sixth and eighth innings on an RBI groundout and an RBI double, respectively. The Orioles No. 2 prospect tallied two more hits on the night, improving his batting average to .464 in August.

Bencosme led the team with a game-high four RBI while Rhodes, Fabian and Basallo all drove in three RBI each. Six players in the lineup recorded multi-hit performances (Basallo, Beavers, Rhodes, Williams, Ryan Higgins, and Noelberth Romero).

The Baysox continue their six-game home series against the Senators tomorrow with a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Trace Bright (0-10, 4.48 ERA) and RHP Kyle Brnovich (6-2, 3.88 ERA) are scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Rodney Theophile (2-2, 2.25 ERA) and RHP Tyler Stuart (0-0, 2.45 ERA) for Harrisburg.

Saturday is Touch a Truck night where dozens of construction, work and emergency trucks will be made available for interaction from 4:30 - 6:30 pm. There will be a Kids Giveaway to the first 500 fans ages 3-12. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Samuel Basallo 'Shirsey' Giveaway and there will be postgame fireworks. The Baysox will also commemorate the 30th anniversary of Prince George's Stadium by wearing their jerseys from 1994. Sunday is Pirates & Princesses Day and a Back-to-School Donation promotion with all fans run the bases postgame as part of Sunday Family Fun Day.

