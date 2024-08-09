RubberDucks Battle Back to Hand Fightin Phils Friday Night Loss

August 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Akron, OH) - Seven unanswered runs from the Akron RubberDucks (25-11; 62-43) led them to an 8-7 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (13-23; 44-60) on Friday night from Canal Park. With the loss, Reading has now dropped four straight games and the first three contests of this week's series.

The Fightin Phils struck first with four runs in the top of the first inning. Justin Crawford worked a leadoff walk, but the next two hitters were quickly retired. Carson Taylor then launched his 15th home run of the season to make it 2-0, Reading. Otto Kemp was then hit by a pitch, Ethan Wilson singled and Trevor Schwecke reached on catchers' interference to load the bases, still with two outs. Josh Breaux followed with a two-run single to cap off a four-run first frame.

Akron scored a run in the bottom of the second. Joe Lampe reached on a two-out walk, then scored when Kody Huff doubled to center field. That was the only run Jean Cabrera allowed as he was strong over five innings, allowing just two hits, one walk, and striking out five.

Reading then scored two more in the fourth and one in the top of the fifth. Marcus Lee Sang led off the inning with a walk, then scored when Gabriel Rincones Jr. hit his sixth home run of the year, a two-run shot. Kemp led off the fifth inning with a double and scored on a single from Breaux, making it 7-1.

From there, it was all Akron. The RubberDucks started the comeback with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Khalil Watson homered to bring home Chase DeLauter.

In the eighth, Akron scored five runs to take the lead. Wesley Moore began the inning by walking four straight batters and allowing four earned runs. He would be replaced by Nelson L. Alvarez (L, 0-1), who made his Reading debut. Alvarez allowed the inherited runners to score and also was charged with an earned run as well. Andrew Schultz followed Alvarez and struck out the lone hitter he faced to end the five-run eighth inning.

Jack Leftwich (S, 8) tossed a scoreless ninth to finish off the comeback win for Akron. Mason Hickman (W, 1-0) allowed no runs over two innings in relief.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Saturday against the Akron Rubber Ducks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 5:05 p.m. for a doubleheader. RHP Robinson Pina and RHP Seth Johnson are scheduled to pitch for Reading, and they will go opposite RHP Tommy Mace and RHP Trenton Denholm for Akron. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

