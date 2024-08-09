Akron Rallies from Six Down to Beat Reading 8-7

The Akron RubberDucks scored seven runs between the seventh and eighth to rally back from six runs down and defeat the Reading Fightin Phils 8-7 on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron started the eighth working four straight walks capped by Petey Halpin's bases loaded free pass to open the scoring. Chase DeLauter lined a sac-fly to right to get the RubberDucks a run closer at 7-5. Later in the inning, Joe Lampe lined a two-run single into right to tie the game 7-7. Kody Huff followed with a single into right to score Aaron Bracho from second to give the RubberDucks the 8-7 lead.

Mound Presence

Aaron Davenport got the start for Akron and ran into early trouble allowing four runs in the first. The right-hander settled in to hold Reading scoreless for the next two innings, but the Fightin Phils struck for three more off Davenport between the next two innings. In total, Davenport tossed four and two-thirds innings allowing seven runs (six earned) while striking out two. Lenny Torres Jr. worked a scoreless inning and a third striking out two. Mason Hickman tossed two scoreless innings. Jack Leftwich worked around a two-out error to toss a scoreless ninth and pick up the save.

Duck Tales

Akron got an early run in the bottom of the second. Lampe worked a two-out walk before scoring on Huff's double to deep center to make it 4-1 Reading. Akron's six-run comeback started in the seventh when Kahlil Watson lined a two-run home run into Homerville to make it 7-3 Reading.

Notebook

Leftwich's eighth save of the season gives him the team lead...Watson's home run was his 14th of the season, which broke a tie with Alexfri Planez for the team lead...Game Time: 3:01...Attendance: 6,815.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday, August 10 with a doubleheader. The first game will start at 5:05 p.m. Right-hander Tommy Mace (7-4, 3.65) will get the game one start for Akron against Reading righty Robinson Pina (11-4, 3.91 ERA). Trenton Denholm will make his Double-A debut for Akron in game two against Reading right-hander Seth Johnson (0-7, 2.88 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

