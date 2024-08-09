August 9, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ANOTHER DUB FOR THE DOGS Despite trailing 2-0, the Portland Sea Dogs scored four unanswered runs to flatten the Altoona Curve 4-2 on Thursday afternoon. Altoona took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after a sacrifice fly from Matt Frazier. In the top of the second, Altoona doubled their lead with an RBI single from Yoyner Fajardo. Abrham Liendo tied the game with his first hit in Double-A in the bottom of the second. A two- run single evened the score at two. An RBI groundout from Tyler Miller with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Portland their first lead before an RBI single from Phillip Sikes in the bottom of the seventh doubled the Portland lead and completed the scoring, 4-2.

LEADING THE LEAGUE Jacob Webb was dominant again out of the bullpen yesterday tossing 2.2 shutout innings for the Sea Dogs, earning his eighth win of the season. Portland has three of the top four most winningest pitchers in the Eastern League. Isaac Coffey and Robert Kwiatkowski have the second-most amount of wins with nine while Webb has the third-most with eight. Coffey also leads the league in winning percentage with .818.

SPEAKING OF PITCHING Felix Cepeda leads the Eastern League in saves with 13. He has recorded a save in 13 of his 17 save opportunities. This season he has tossed 39.0 innings allowing 23 earned runs on 42 hits while walking 18 and striking out 33.

A LOOK AT THE RANKINGS Baseball America recently updated their Top 30 Rankings and even more current Sea Dogs are now included in the list. Marcelo Mayer (#1), Roman Anthony (#2) and Kyle Teel (#3) continue to hold the top three spots in the organization while Kristian Campbell has leaped to number five. Luis Perales is ranked as the top pitching prospect for Boston and number eight prospect overall. Pitchers David Sandlin (#11), Wikelman Gonzalez (#16) and Hunter Dobbins (#21) are also included in the list while Blaze Jordan (#22) and Connelly Early (#28) round out the top 30.

THE STREAKS CONTINUE Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony both extended their on base streaks Wednesday night in the first inning with a pair of singles. Campbell has now reached base in 23 consecutive games batting .352 (31-for-88) with ten doubles and 13 RBI. He also has swiped 10 bases while only being caught twice. Anthony is hitting .346 (28-for-81) in his 19 game on base streak with four doubles, a triple and four home runs. He also has 13 RBI. Campbell's streak is the longest active in the Eastern League and the longest of the season for a Sea Dog.

SEA DOGS STAY STRONG After losing four straight games from July 20th to the 24th, the Sea Dogs have gone on a tear. With another win last night, Portland has won 12 of their last 13 games.

BEST IN DOUBLE-A The Sea Dogs have the best batting average (.266) in Double-A and also lead the level in runs scored (557), doubles (229), RBI (513), OBP (.351), SLG (.424) and OPS (.775). They also rank fifth in walks (411) and seventh in stolen bases (153). The pitching staff ranks first in saves (22) and seventh in ERA (4.54).

WHERE DO WE STAND Portland currently sits atop the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.5 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats are 3.0 games out of first place while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in fourth place, 5.0 games behind the Sea Dogs. Both the Reading Fightin Phils and New Hampshire Fisher Cats are 10.5 games out of first place.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 9, 2006 - The Sea Dogs ended a 10-game losing streak with a 5-4, walk-off victory over the Harrisburg Senators at Hadlock Field. Jeremy West picked up an infield hit with the bases loaded and nobody out, scoring Jacoby Ellsbury for the winning run.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP David Sandlin will start tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last started on August 3rd against the Erie SeaWolves at Hadlock Field and tossed 4.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out six. Sandlin has not faced the Curve in his career. After being acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, Sandlin is currently ranked as the number 11 prospect in the Red Sox organization according to Baseball America.

