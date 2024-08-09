Friday's Rumble Ponies' Game at Somerset Postponed
August 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - Friday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) during the series in Binghamton from September 2-8 at Mirabito Stadium. The date and time for the makeup game are TBD.
Binghamton and Somerset are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday at TD Bank Ballpark. The first game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Pregame coverage on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network will begin at 3:50 p.m.
