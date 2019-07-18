Sea Dogs Game Notes July 18th at Harrisburg

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Denyi Reyes (4-9, 4.32)

Harrisburg: RHP Mario Sanchez (7-2, 3.09)

NEWS AND NOTES

ON TO HARRISBURG: The Portland Sea Dogs continue their seven-game road trip, taking on the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals affiliate) in the start of a four-game series on Thursday night at FNB Field...Portland began the trip by taking two of three at New Hampshire and start their 16th road series of the season...Last year, the 'Dogs won both series from the Senators, and are 12-12-1 All-Time in season series...RHP Denyi Reyes is seeking his third straight win.

FIVE WAS THE MAGIC NUMBER: Portland scored five times in the fifth inning and beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 10-4 on Wednesday morning...LHP Dedgar Jimenez (3-4) earned his first relief win, working 3.1 innings on two hits, one run, and three strikeouts...RF Luke Tendler went 2-for-5, 2 RBI and blasted his 10th homer in the first...DH Jarren Duran and 2B Jeremy Rivera each had two-run singles...Jhon Nunez went 1-for-3, 2 BB and 2 SB.

