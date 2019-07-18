Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs. Portland

Harrisburg Senators (9-16) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (12-15)

RH Mario Sanchez (7-2, 3.09) vs. RH Denyi Reyes (4-9, 4.32)

Game 96 - 2nd Half Game 26 - Thursday, July 18 @ 7:00 p.m. - FNB Field

Tonight's Senators Starting Lineup

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Luis Garcia, 2B

Adrian Sanchez, SS

Drew Ward, 3B

Tres Barrera, C

Ian Sagdal, 1B

Dante Bichette Jr., DH

Nick Banks, RF

Rafael Bautista, LF

Mario Sanchez, SP

LAST GAME

The Senators snapped their three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Bowie Baysox Wednesday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. The teams traded runs in the second before the Sens scored four in the four inning thanks to a two-run single by Luis Sardinas and three Bowie errors. The Senators also snapped a six-game losing streak to the Baysox

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play game one of a four-game series tonight at FNB Field. It's the only meeting of the season between the teams at FNB Field.

The two teams play again next weekend at Hadlock Field in Portland.

PORTLAND

The Sea Dogs are the AA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. They enter today's game 12-15 in the second half, 6.0 games behind Reading. They're 39-55 overall this season. In July they're 6-8, hitting .236 with 6 HR and 58 Runs with a 4.33 ERA.

Portland has eight MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They've used 54 players this season. The Sea Dogs have 19 players originally signed or drafted by the Red Sox and 9 AA rookies.

UP NEXT

The Sens head to New Hampshire after the game Sunday for their only visit to New Hampshire and Portland. They play a three-game series at New Hampshire with games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 7:05 p.m.

SCHEDULING

The Sens are in a stretch of 14 straight games against AL opponents.

The Sens have 70 scheduled games in the 2nd half with 45 of them against divisional opponents. The DH will be used in 38 of the 70 games including a stretch of 28 of 36 games to begin the 2nd half. After this series with Portland, the Sens remaining home opponents are Richmond, Altoona (2x), Hartford and Erie.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

July 6-8, .236 6HR 58RS and a 4.33 ERA. June 11-16, .243 12HR 97RS and a 3.21 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

SENATORS 2019 ALL-STARS

C Tres Barrera (0-1, r), INF Ian Sagdal (1-1, bb), OF Rhett Wiseman (1-2, 2b rbi, r) and RHP Aaron Barrett (0.2, 2bb, k) all played in the EL All-Star game July 10 in Richmond.

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 50 players this season. Of the 25 active players, there are 17 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 9 AA rookies, 8 players with big league experience and 20 that were in the Nats organization last year. There are also 6 players that have been on the Sens active roster all season.

LATEST TRANSACTION(S)

7/18 - RHP Brady Dragmire released by the Washington Nationals and LHP Aaron Fletcher assigned to Harrisburg from Potomac.

7/17 - C Spencer Kieboom optioned to Harrisburg and C Jake Lowery placed on the Injured List. RHP Erick Fedde recalled by the Washington Nationals and INF Adrian Sanchez optioned to Harrisburg from Washington.

