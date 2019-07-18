Erie SeaWolves at Richmond Flying Squirrel - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (18-7, 2ND WEST, 1.5 GB 2nd Half) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (12-14, 4TH WEST, 8.0 GB 2nd Half)

RHP SPENSER WATKINS (2-1, 5. 35 ERA) VS. KEYVIUS SAMPSON (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

THURSDAY, JULY 18 * 6:35 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

THE DIAMOND * GAME #92 * ROAD GAME #42 * NIGHT GAME #67

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves go for a fifth straight win as they begin their second series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels and first at The Diamond. Erie is coming off of a 5-2 homestand, which ended with a three-game series sweep of Akron. Richmond most recently defeated Hartford in two of three games, but has lost seven of their last 10 dating back to July 5. Spenser Watkins gets the ball in the series opener, making his second start since returning from Triple-A Toledo on July 11. In his first outing on July 13 versus Altoona, Watkins was tagged for a season-high seven runs on eight hits in five innings. The right-hander has now allowed 13 earned runs in his past two starts with Erie. Keyvius Sampson goes for Richmond, making his first career appearance in a Flying Squirrels uniform and his first at the Double-A level since 2015. The 28-year old right-hander has made four starts this season, all for the AZL Giants, after signing a minor league contract with San Francisco on January 24. An original fourth round selection by San Diego in 2009, Sampson has pitched in 31 major league games (14 starts), most recently with Cincinnati in 2016.

Fri., July 19 at Richmond 7:05 p.m. LHP Tarik Skubal (0-1, 0.90 ERA)vs. RHP Brandon Lawson (3-5, 4.20 ERA)

Sat., July 20 at Richmond 6:05 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (3-2, 4.11 ERA) vs. LHP Caleb Baragar (2-3, 3.28 ERA)

Sun., July 21 at Richmond 1:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (5-5, 3.64 ERA) vs. RHP Alfred Gutierrez (6-4, 4.22 ERA)

Mon., July 22 at Altoona 6:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts six Top-30 Tigers talents: Casey Mize (currently on IL) is ranked the No. 1 prospect, Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Logan Shore is No. 15, Tarik Skubal ranks No. 17 & Anthony Castro is No. 21

- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Erie has slugged 17 home runs in their past 13 games, including 12 during this past homestand

- The SeaWolves stand at 19-21 on the road and owns the league's second-lowest SLG (.336) & OPS (.648) away from home

- In all seven games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ innings and have struck out a league-best 45

- Erie and Richmond meet for the fourth of 17 times this season, an even split between UPMC Park (5/13-15 & 8/26-29) and The Diamond (7/18-21 & 8/19-21)

- The SeaWolves +52 run differential is first in the EL (+30 in second half) and the Flying Squirrels are last at -100

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .248 batting average while Richmond is last at .221

- The 'Wolves are now tied for third in home runs (73) and Richmond ranks 10th (60)

- Erie has struck out 729 times (tied-fewest in the EL) while Richmond has gone down on strikes 824 times (third-most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is tied for second in team ERA (3.30) while the Squirrels staff ranks 10th (3.75)

- Erie relievers have a 3.47 ERA (10th in the EL) and Richmond has a 3.50 ERA (11th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which is second in the league

- Erie defense is third in fielding percentage (.981) while Richmond is last (.973)

- The SeaWolves went 4-2 vs. the Flying Squirrels in 2018 and 2-1 at The Diamond

