Akron RubberDucks Homestand Highlights (July 18-21)

(AKRON, OHIO) July 18, 2019 - The RubberDucks kickoff a four-game summer series tonight at Canal Park as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies ride into town! The Thursday through Sunday series features some of the best promotions of the season, starting with tonight's Game Show Night with special "Masked Singer Contest." Friday is the annual fan-favorite $1,000 Cash Dash, and Saturday's huge night is dedicated to "The Shawshank Redemption," which includes a visit by Warden Norton, aka actor Bob Gunton, a Warden Norton bobblehead for the first 1,000 fans, and Jaihouse Rock themed fireworks after the game, and Sunday's Princesses & Pirates Akron Children's Hospital Family FUNday promotion is always a hit!

Tickets for the RubberDucks homestand start at $5 for advanced purchase and fans can purchase tickets by stopping at the RubberDucks Box Office at Canal Park. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end. Tickets are also available by calling 330-253-5151 or on www.akronrubberducks.com.

Downtown Akron Construction Update: Because of ongoing construction projects around downtown Akron, parking and driving may be affected. Please visit DriveAkron.com and Akronrubberducks.com for more road updates as the downtown construction project continues to progress.

July 18-21 Homestand Highlights

THIRSTY THURSDAY - July 18 vs. Binghamton (7:05 p.m.), presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland

Probables: Binghamton - RHP Zach Lee (1-0, 1.00 ERA) vs. Akron - LHP Adam Scott (3-0, 3.34 ERA)

REHAB ALERT: Indians relief pitcher DAN OTERO is scheduled to pitch in relief

"Come on Down!" - Game Show Night - Your favorite Game Shows will be on display. Step on up if you think you have what it takes to be a winner!

Masked Singer Night - Presented by FOX

Pat Benatar Fireworks - Presented by Kenmore Construction

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy $1 Budweiser draft beer and Coca-Cola soft drink specials at every Thursday home game!

Charity Begins at Home (CBAH): Life Is Good No Matter What

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - July 19 vs. Binghamton (7:05 p.m.), presented by FirstEnergy, Akron Beacon Journal, and 98.1 KDD

Probables: Binghamton - TBA vs. Akron - RHP Jake Paulson (6-7, 4.11 ERA)

$1,000 Cash Dash presented by KeyBank - Do you like money? Of course, you do. It's our Annual $1k Cash Dash!

Main St. Festival (5-7 p.m.) - Come down to Canal Park early and enjoy live music, kids' activities, and much more!

Eddie Money Fireworks - Presented by Medical Mutual of Ohio

Electric Blue Friday - The RubberDucks will wear their unique electric blue jerseys for every Friday home game! Fans will also be treated to post-game fireworks after every Friday home game! Presented by FirstEnergy.

GIVEAWAY SATURDAY - July 20 vs. Binghamton (7:05 p.m.), presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and 97.5 WONE

Probables: Binghamton - TBA vs. Akron - RHP Chih-Wei Hu (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

"Salvation Lies Within" - The Shawshank Redemption Night - It's the 25th Anniversary of one of America's most popular films. With Northeast Ohio roots, it makes perfect sense for us to celebrate the film at Canal Park. You better be on your best behavior though; Warden Norton will be in attendance!

Warden Norton Bobblehead Giveaway (1st 1,000 fans) - Presented by Distillata

Special Guest Appearance: Bob Gunton (aka, Warden Norton)

Jailhouse Rocks Fireworks - Presented by State and Federal Communications

1940's Style Prison Jersey Auction

FAMILY FUNDAY - July 21 vs. Binghamton (2:05 p.m.), Akron Children's Hospital and KIDJAM! Radio - powered by The Summit

Probables: Binghamton - RHP Harol Gonzalez (4-4, 3.52 ERA) vs. Akron - LHP Tanner Tully (6-7, 4.54 ERA)

Princesses & Pirates Party - Calling all Princesses and Pirates! We're hosting our Annual Princess Tea Party at Canal Park and celebrating those pirates of the sea. Get ready to mingle with some of your favorite royal characters!

Challenger Day (Noon to 1 p.m.) - Kids and adults from the Challenger Baseball League are provided an opportunity to play a baseball game at Canal Park, and to meet and be cheered on by some of the RubberDucks players. Each participant will get to hit and play in the field and experience what it is like to be a professional ballplayer for a day. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. for fans.

Akron Children's Hospital Family FUNday - Families can come early to play catch on the field, and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by FedEx Custom Critical!

Charity Begins at Home (CBAH) - Optimist Club of Akron

Battle of the Badges - Akron Fire Department vs. Akron Police Department annual charity softball game after the RubberDucks' game! The Optimist Club of Akron will be selling tickets at Canal Park or stop at the box office.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

