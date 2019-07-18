Thunder Thumped by Goats Thursday Night

July 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





A first-inning RBI-triple by Kyle Holder produced the only run Thursday night for the Thunder, who fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, 9-1, in front of a crowd of 5,628 at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Holder's triple followed a leadoff single by Hoy Jun Park off Hartford starter Matt Dennis (1-1), who recovered to retire the next three batters and held the Thunder (12-16, 50-43) scoreless over his final six innings of work. The right-hander finished with five strikeouts and walked none across seven frames, scattering six hits and highlighting his performance with a stretch of 11 consecutive Thunder batters retired between the third and seventh innings.

After the Thunder had carried a 1-0 lead through three innings, the Yard Goats (13-14, 50-44) rallied for four runs in the fourth off Rony Garcia (2-8). Vance Vizcaino hit a one-out single and stole second before scoring the tying run on a double by Alan Trejo, and after a walk, Arvicent Perez laced a go-ahead RBI-single to center. Nelson Molina followed with a groundball off the glove of a diving Thunder first baseman Brandon Wagner, allowing two runs to score and extending the Hartford advantage to 4-1.

Hartford added two more runs in the seventh and three in the ninth off relievers Trevor Lane and Andrew Bellatti, respectively, as each player in the Yard Goats lineup recorded at least one hit. The Thunder, meanwhile, managed just four hits over their final eight innings, leaving six runners stranded and going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Matt Lipka went 1-for-3 with a single in his final at-bat in the seventh inning to extend his season-high hitting streak to nine games, and Holder extended his hit streak to a season-high eight games with his first-inning triple.

Your Thunder continue their homestand on Friday evening at 7 p.m. against the Yard Goats. RHP Brian Keller (1-0, 2.78) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Heath Holder (5-2, 2.37) will go for Hartford. The first 1,500 fans ages 14 and up will receive a Justus Sheffield bobblehead, presented by Case's Pork Roll. Tickets are available by phone at 609-394-3300 or online at TrentonThunder.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.