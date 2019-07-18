Philadelphia and New York Police Departments Meet to Play Baseball at ARM & HAMMER Park on Saturday, August 3

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to welcome the New York and Philadelphia Police Departments to ARM & HAMMER Park for a special charity baseball game on Saturday, August 3 at 7:00pm.

The special seven inning baseball game between the New York and Philadelphia Police Departments will raise money for the FOP Survivors Fund and will be followed by a special post-game Fireworks show for all fans to enjoy.

"I'm thrilled to host the Philadelphia Police Blue Sox and NYPD Finest in this great event," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "2019 marks the fifth straight year that we've hosted this fundraiser and I look forward to helping these two organizations continue to raise money to help those that have been harmed in the line of duty."

Tickets to the game between the Blue Sox and NYPD Finest are available for $10 and all proceeds from ticket sales purchased through the FOP will benefit the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund. The Philadelphia Order of Police Survivors Fund is a non-profit organization that fundraises to provide financial assistance and support to the families of Philadelphia Police officers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty. The Survivors Fund was established not only to remember the sacrifice of each officer but also to acknowledge the sacrifice made by each of the surviving families.

This year's game, in addition to raising money for the FOP Survivors Fund, will benefit the family of Andy Chan, a Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer who was injured in January of 2019.

The annual game has raised more than $40,000 for the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.TrentonThunder.com/PoliceGame or through the Philadelphia Franternal Order of Police by contacting Billy Killian at philabluesox@gmail.com.

The Philadelphia Police Blue Sox baseball team is made up of law enforcement officers from Philadephia and surrounding areas. The Blue Sox have played and hosted a series of charity events throughout the year and are currently a member of the Police and Fire Baseball Congress Northeast Division where they compete in a national tournament every fall. To learn more about the Philadelphia Police Blue Sox, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ppdbluesox

New York Finest Baseball was established in 1994 and their roster is filled by members of law enforcement from New York City. The club plays over 70 games a year and travels throughout the country representing and promoting all that is good through the spirit of baseball. NY Finest has won numerous tournaments and awards in their 22 years, recently they earned the Gold Medal at the 2014 United States Police & Fire Championships. For more information on NY Finest, visit www.nyfinestbaseball.com.

The Philadelphia and New York Police Departments have been playing baseball against each other since 1924 when the teams met at Shibe Park in Philadelphia.

