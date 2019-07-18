Krizan's Big Night Leads Ponies to Win over Ducks
July 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
Akron, OH - Jason Krizan finished 4-4 with a solo homer, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored in the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks Thursday night in the series-opener at Canal Park. Krizan had two singles, his eighth homer of the year, and finished a triple short of the cycle.
It's Krizan's first four-hit game of the year as he extends his hitting streak to six games. Over the last two games, Krizan is 7-9 with five RBI.
Zach Lee (2-0) allowed only one unearned run over six to get his second straight win. Akron lefty Adam Scott (3-1) allowed six runs over five and a third frames to suffer his first loss of the year.
David Thompson began the Ponies three-run second inning with a home run down the left field line, his third of the year. Andres Gimenez also finished 2-3 with two runs scored and a walk. Mike Paez was 2-4 with two RBI as well.
The Rumble Ponies (13-16, 48-45) continue their four-game series against the RubberDucks (8-20, 42-55) on Friday night with first pitch at 7:05PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show begins at 6:50PM.
POSTGAME NOTES: The Rumble Ponies are now 8-3 on the year against the RubberDucks...The RubberDucks have lost five in a row.
