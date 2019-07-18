Fightins Host Doubleheader vs. Binghamton on July 23

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils have announced that on Tuesday, July 23rd, the Fightins will host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a doubleheader at FirstEnergy Stadium beginning at 5:15 p.m. The teams will play a pair of seven-inning contests.

The schedule change is the result of a postponement due to inclement weather in Binghamton on July 17th. Since the Fightins do not have another series at Binghamton this season, the game will be made up at FirstEnergy Stadium. Reading will be the home team for both games.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Agriculture Awareness Night, with a "Fightin the Spotted Lanternfly" t-shirt giveaway to the first 2,000 adults in attendance, presented by Anewalt's Landscape Contracting and Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery.

Tickets are available now at the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium, online at fightins.com/tickets, or by calling 610-370-BALL.

