Fightins Host Doubleheader vs. Binghamton on July 23
July 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils have announced that on Tuesday, July 23rd, the Fightins will host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a doubleheader at FirstEnergy Stadium beginning at 5:15 p.m. The teams will play a pair of seven-inning contests.
The schedule change is the result of a postponement due to inclement weather in Binghamton on July 17th. Since the Fightins do not have another series at Binghamton this season, the game will be made up at FirstEnergy Stadium. Reading will be the home team for both games.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Agriculture Awareness Night, with a "Fightin the Spotted Lanternfly" t-shirt giveaway to the first 2,000 adults in attendance, presented by Anewalt's Landscape Contracting and Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery.
Tickets are available now at the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium, online at fightins.com/tickets, or by calling 610-370-BALL.
America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the Fightins on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins. Purchase tickets at the Seidel Auto Group Deck TODAY - call or TEXT 610-370-BALL, and download the Fightins game and promotional schedule at fightins.com/calendar.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2019
- Fightins Host Doubleheader vs. Binghamton on July 23 - Reading Fightin Phils
- Curve Announce Wild West Night for August 5 - Altoona Curve
- Erie SeaWolves at Richmond Flying Squirrel - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Sea Dogs Game Notes July 18th at Harrisburg - Portland Sea Dogs
- Akron RubberDucks Homestand Highlights (July 18-21) - Akron RubberDucks
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #94 Rumble Ponies (12-16) at Akron RubberDucks (8-19) - 7:05PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Red Sox 2018 World Series Trophy Coming to Hadlock Field on July 23rd - Portland Sea Dogs
- Philadelphia and New York Police Departments Meet to Play Baseball at ARM & HAMMER Park on Saturday, August 3 - Trenton Thunder
- Curve Score Two in Eighth in Comeback Win over Thunder - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.