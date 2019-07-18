Curve Announce Wild West Night for August 5

July 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. -- The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and their intern staff will host "Wild West Night" to begin a seven-game homestand on Monday, August 5. The theme night was planned entirely by the team's 2019 intern staff to benefit Easter for Eli.

The night will feature a Curve-designed bandana giveaway for the first 500 fans, presented by LAMB Solutions & Nuts For You, while everything from scoreboard graphics to mid-inning games on the field will take on a Wild West transformation.

A portion of all group ticket sales from the game will be donated to Easter for Eli, a local organization that delivers Easter baskets to hospitalized children during the Easter holiday. The Curve have four different ticket packages available for purchase that include varying amounts of tickets for August 5, different levels of public address and scoreboard recognition, a concourse table for your business and a chance to throw out a first pitch before a game. View the above attachment or CLICK HERE for further details on specific packages.

From the time gates open at 5:30 p.m. through the end of the seventh inning, fans will have an additional opportunity to donate to Easter for Eli through a pie-in-the-face fundraiser at the ballpark. Fans can vote for one of five Curve front office members they want to see get pied in the face by placing monetary donations in that staff member's favor. All of the "pie in the face" fundraiser proceeds will be donated to Easter for Eli along with a portion of group ticket sales. The two Curve employees with the most money donated toward them will be pied in the face by Curve mascot, Loco, following the game.

The postgame activities will continue when the Curve intern staff presents Easter for Eli with a check for the amount of money raised throughout the night. The Curve are also asking for any non-food Easter basket items such as actual baskets, paper stuffing, gift cards, etc. to be donated to the organization.

For more information about Wild West Night on Monday, August 5, contact Curve Box Office Manager Bryan Sowers at bsowers@altoonacurve.com.

For tickets or information about upcoming promotions, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.