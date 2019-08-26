Sea Dogs Game Notes August 26th at Binghamton

August 26, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Bryan Mata (2-6, 6.26)

Binghamton: LHP Thomas Szapucki (0-0, -.--)

NEWS AND NOTES

LAST BUS RIDES: The Portland Sea Dogs start their final road series of the season, opening up a five-game series in four days against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) on Monday night at NYSEG Stadium...Portland is 5-1 in Binghamton this season, including a no-hitter on April 25th, and a franchise-best 20 runs on May 31st...The two teams play a doubleheader tomorrow night, the 11th for Portland this season.

RALLY FELL SHORT: RF Marcus Wilson hit a solo homer in the ninth inning, but Trenton held on for a 5-4 win on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field...The 'Dogs trail 4-0 but scored three times in the sixth inning against RHP Wil Carter...RHP Rony Garcia (4-11) earned the win for the Thunder, working five scoreless frames on just one hit and nine strikeouts...RHP Denyi Reyes (7-12) suffered his third straight loss, yielding four runs on six hits over 3.2 IP.

