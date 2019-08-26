Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (43-21, T1ST WEST, 0.0 GA 2nd Half) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (25-39, 6TH WEST, 18.0 GB 2nd Half)

LHP JOEY WENTZ (2-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. rhp SEAN HJELLE (0-2, 8.22 ERA)

MONDAY, AUGUST 26 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #131 * HOME GAME #66 * NIGHT GAME #93

Tonight, the SeaWolves begin their final homestand of the 2019 season as they take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants) in the opening game of a four-game series at UPMC Park. Yesterday afternoon, the SeaWolves dropped the series finale in Harrisburg 3-2, finishing the road trip with a 2-5 record. The loss, coupled with a Bowie win, puts the SeaWolves in a tie for first heading into tonight's game. Bowie currently holds the tie breakers over the SeaWolves...Lefty Joey Wentz takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his fourth start and first against the Flying Squirrels. Wentz earned a win in his most recent start on August 16 against Akron hurling five scoreless innings, allowing four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts...Righty Sean Hjelle takes the mound for Richmond making his fourth start and second against Erie. Hjelle took a no-decision in his last start against Erie on August 21 allowing seven runs, five earned, on 12 hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

TUESDAY VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (SF GIANTS) - UPMC PARK - 7:05 P.M.

TBD vs. LHP Caleb Baragar (3-5, 3.60 ERA)

WEDNESDAY VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (SF GIANTS) - UPMC PARK - 7:05 P.M.

LHP Tarik Skubal (2-2, 2.04 ERA) vs. RHP Alfred Gutierrez (8-5, 4.11 ERA)

THURSDAY VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (SF GIANTS) - UPMC PARK - 7:05 P.M.

RHP Anthony Castro (5-1, 2.85 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Halstead (2-6, 3.53 ERA)

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect, Kody Clemens is No. 17 and OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Isaac Paredes set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- Erie is now 28-14 in its past 41 games and 28 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- In 33 of their 45 games since the All-Star break, SeaWolves starters have gone 5.0+ IP.

- Tonight is the 11th meeting of the season between Erie and Richmond. The two clubs play 14 times in 2019.

- The SeaWolves +92 run differential is first in the EL (+70 in second half). Richmond is last in the league at -150.

- Jose Azocar leads the EL with 135 hits and is tied for third in the league with a .285 batting average. Azocar leads the SeaWolves with 39 multi-hit games.

- Isaac Paredes is second in the league with 129 hits and is tied for third in the league with a .285 batting average.

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .249 batting average. Richmond is last in the league with a .216 average.

- Erie has hit the second-most home runs in the league (110).

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in the league with a 3.26 team ERA while the Squirrels rank sixth (3.64 ERA).

- Erie relievers have a 3.35 ERA (10th in the EL) while the Squirrels are ninth with a 3.32 ERA.

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which is second in the league.

- The SeaWolves are tied for the league lead with a .982 fielding pct. Richmond is last with a .973 fielding pct.

- Since July 15, the SeaWolves are 10-2 in games following a loss.

- The SeaWolves are 9-3-1 in series following the All-Star break. Both series losses have come on the road.

