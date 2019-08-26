Rumble Ponies Game Notes #132: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-39, 63-68) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (29-34, 60-74) - 6:35PM

August 26, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(28-39, 63-68), 6th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

PORTLAND SEA DOGS

(29-34, 60-74), 4th Eastern Division

(Boston Red Sox)

Monday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

LHP Thomas Szapucki (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Bryan Mata (2-6, 6.30 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TODAY: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies begin their final homestand of the season as they open up a five-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs.

LAST TIME OUT: In their final road game of the year, the Rumble Ponies split their four-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats by winning the finale 5-1 Sunday. The Ponies scored four in the third. Quinn Brodey got the scoring started with an RBI double. He finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Patrick Mazeika followed with a three-run homer. It was his 16th home run of the season, and he now has 67 RBI. Zach Lee earned the win as he allowed one run on four hits and no walks, while striking out eight.

LEE'S DOMINANT OUTING: Zach Lee improved to 4-1 with the Rumble Ponies Sunday. He pitched his longest outing of the year as he went 7.1 innings and allowed just one run on four hits and did not issue a walk. The righty struck out eight, matching a season-high.

BRODEY'S COMPLETE GAME: Quinn Brodey went 2-5 with two RBI, two runs scored and one home run Sunday. He is hitting a team-best .284 with seven RBI and seven doubles this month.

GIMENEZ STAYS HOT: Andres Gimenez went 2-5 with a double Sunday. Over the last nine games, he is 12-34 (.352) with four RBI, three runs scored and two home runs. He has four multi-hit games.

PONIES POST BEST ROAD RECORD: Following Sunday's win, the Rumble Ponies close out the road portion of their schedule with an Eastern League best 42-30 record away from home. Binghamton was 18-18 on the road in the second half and 24-12 in the first half.

FINAL HOMESTAND OF SEASON: The Rumble Ponies are beginning their final homestand of the season. They play five games over four days against Portland before they close out the year with four games against Hartford.

PORTLAND RETURNS TO BINGHAMTON: The last time the Sea Dogs came to NYSEG Stadium, they hit 11 home runs on their way to a three-game sweep (May 31-June 2). In the opener, the Dogs blasted six homers en route to a 20-2 win. The Ponies are 9-8 on the year against Portland.

HAGGERTY, KRIZAN BELT HOMERS AT TRIPLE-A: Former Rumble Ponies Sam Haggerty and Jason Krizan each hit a home run in Syracuse's 11-4 win over the Rochester Red Wings Sunday. It was Haggerty's first homer at Triple-A and Krizan's second. The Mets have won 10 of their last 11 games.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies and Sea Dogs continue their series with a doubleheader Tuesday. Game one gets underway at 5:35 PM.

