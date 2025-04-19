Sea Dogs Foiled by Yard Goats 4-2

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - The Portland Sea Dogs (7-5) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (8-5) at Dunkin' Park on Saturday night. With the loss, the Sea Dogs drop out of first place and sit a half game behind the Yard Goats in the Eastern League standings.

Ahbram Liendo and Luis Ravelo each recorded multi-hit nights in the loss. Liendo went two-for-four with a run and two stolen bases, increasing his season batting average to .382. Luis Ravelo singled twice for the Sea Dogs going two-for-four.

The Sea Dogs struck first in the first inning. Liendo lined a leadoff single and then stole second base (3). Ronald Rosario followed by lacing an RBI single that brought home Liendo and made the score 1-0.

The Yard Goats responded in the second inning. With one out, Jose Cordova singled. The next batter GJ Hill cracked an RBI triple that knotted the score at 1-1. Then Zach Kokosha (1) launched a two-run home run to give Hartford a 3-1 lead.

Portland responded in the fourth as Tyler Miller (2) jacked a solo home run that made the score 3-2.

The Yard Goats went back to work in the bottom of the inning. A leadoff single from Cordova and then a walk from Hill put two runners aboard. Following a strikeout, Nic Kent singled which brought home Cordova and Hartford led, 4-2.

Yard Goats starter LHP Mason Albright (1-2, 2.76 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 6.0 innings of two-run ball (both earned) while fanning two hitters. Sea Dogs starter RHP David Sandlin (1-1, 4.85 ERA) was given the loss, pitching 4.0 innings allowing four earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out four. Yard Goats reliever Matt Turner (2) received the save.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will meet again tomorrow, Sunday, April 20th at 1:10pm at Dunkin' Park. Portland will send LHP Connelly Early (1-0, 1.17 ERA) to the mound while Hartford will send RHP Jack Mahoney (0-1, 15.88 ERA) to the bump.

