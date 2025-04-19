Mets' Jeff McNeil to Begin Rehab Assignment with Double-A Binghamton Saturday

April 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - New York Mets IF/OF Jeff McNeil will be joining the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on a rehab assignment on Saturday in Reading.

McNeil has played 801 games with the Mets since his Major League debut in 2018. The two-time all-star (2019, 2022) won the National League batting title in 2022 with a .326 average. He was also a Silver Slugger award winner that same season. Over his seven-year career he has 313 RBIs.

The 33-year-old McNeil was initially drafted by the Mets in the 12th round of the 2013 draft out of Long Beach State. He played parts of three seasons with Binghamton in 2015, 2016, and 2018 during his ascent through the Mets system. In 2018 with the Rumble Ponies, McNeil had a .327/.402/.626 slash line with a 1.028 OPS over 57 games.

First pitch of Saturday's game is at 5:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF App. Pregame coverage gets underway at 5 p.m. on the Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.