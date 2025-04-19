Fightin Phils Drop Third Straight to Binghamton

April 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (5-9) dropped their third straight game to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-6) 6-1 in the fifth game of the series.

The Rumble Ponies struck first in the top of the first inning. Both Jeff McNeil and Francisco Alvarez singled which was then followed by a walk from Nick Morabito and the bases were full. Ryan Clifford singled on a line drive to right field and McNeil scored. JT Schwartz grounded out into a double play as Francisco Alvarez ran it in and scored, putting Binghamton up 2-0.

Binghamton added to their score in the top of the third with back-to-back solo home runs from Nick Morabito and Ryan Clifford. The Rumble Ponies led 4-0.

Travis Swaggerty got on base from his single in the top of the fourth. Swaggerty stole second base and, with an RBI single from Wyatt Young, Swaggerty scored, making it 5-0 as the Rumble Ponies continued to extend their lead.

Jeff McNeil scored for Binghamton in the top of the seventh with a solo home run and made it 6-0.

Reading was able to get themselves on the board in the bottom of the seventh when Cade Fergus tripled and continued to make it home due to a throwing error by Nick Morabito. The score read 6-1 by the end of the seventh.

The Fightin Phils were unable to respond further after the score from Fergus and the Rumble Ponies won it 6-1. Nolan McLean (W, 2-0) walked away with the win for the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. for the final game of the series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. RHP Moises Chace will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Jonathan Pintaro for Binghamton. Radio coverage is underway at 1 p.m. on 830WEEU.com, or fans can watch the game on MiLB TV or for free on the Bally Live App.

The series ends Sunday when the first 1,500 kids get a Reading Hot Dogs Replica Jersey, presented by GT Church. Tickets are available and can be purchased at

rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi.

Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2025

