New Hampshire Doubles up Senators Saturday
April 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
Saturday afternoon in New Hampshire, the Senators couldn't take advantage of big early chances in falling to the Fisher Cats 4-2. The Senators had runners in scoring position in each of the first four innings but couldn't take advantage of those opportunities. They scored their two runs on a sacrifice fly in the first and a home run in the fifth.
THE BIG PLAY
After the Senators took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, Eddison Paulino responded with two outs in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to tie the game for New Hampshire.
FILIBUSTERS
Carlos De La Cruz had two hits including a solo home run to give the Senators the lead in the fifth. Daylen Lile had two hits including a double. Nick Schnell and Jeremy De La Rosa both doubled in the game. The Senators were 1-10 with runners in scoring position.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 1:20 p.m.
