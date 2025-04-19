Former Baysox Pitcher Brandon Young Called up by Orioles

April 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Baltimore Orioles announced Saturday that former Chesapeake Baysox right-handed pitcher Brandon Young will start Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, which would be his Major League debut. He will wear No. 63.

Young appeared in 16 games (15 starts) for the Baysox between 2022 to 2024. The right-hander recorded a 3.71 ERA in 60.2 innings pitched with 69 strikeouts over just 16 walks.

The 26-year-old began last season in Double-A Chesapeake and fanned 36 hitters over 22 innings pitched and allowed only four walks. Young earned promotion to Triple-A Norfolk on May 28.

Since joining the Tides, Young has pitched in 23 games (21 starts) and has thrown 105.1 innings with 113 strikeouts over 35 walks to an ERA of 3.33. Named the 2024 Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year, he holds a 2.76 ERA in 16.1 innings pitched with 17 strikeouts over two walks to start the 2025 season.

Young would become the 227th former Baysox player and second this year to make his Major League debut, joining 2021 Baysox alum and current New York Yankee J.C. Escarra.

The Lumberton, Texas native was signed by the Orioles as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette in 2020.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 22 at 6:05 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.