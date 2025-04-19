Big Fifth Dooms Akron in 6-2 Loss

April 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Erie SeaWolves scored six in the fifth to beat the Akron RubberDucks 6-2 on Saturday afternoon at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

After the RubberDucks took the lead in the top of the fifth, the SeaWolves answered back in the bottom half. Nine Erie batters came to the plate with four collecting hits in the six run frame to give Erie take the 6-1 lead.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks starter Rorik Maltrud was rolling through the Erie lineup in the early going. The right-hander allowed just one hit through the first four innings, but the SeaWolves would get to Maltrud in the fifth and ended his afternoon with two outs in the inning. In total, Maltrud worked 4.2 innings allowing five runs while striking out one. Carter Spivey allowed one run over 2.1 innings. Shawn Rapp worked a scoreless eighth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks got the lead in the top of the fifth when Yordys Valdes lifted a sac-fly to the wall in right to score Tyresse Turner. Guy Lipscomb provided Akron's only other run in the game on a solo home run in the ninth.

Notebook

CJ Kayfus extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a fourth inning single...Lipscomb's homer was his first of the year and sixth Akron homer of the series...Game Time: 2:18...Attendance: 1,403.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park on Sunday, April 20 at 1:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (0-0, 1.29 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Garrett Burhenn (1-0, 2.25 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

