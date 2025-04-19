April 19, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

NINE RUN INNING SINKS SEA DOGS Ahbram Liendo and Drew Ehrhard launched their first homers of the year last night, but the Sea Dogs fell to the Yard Goats, 11-4. The score was 3-2 Sea Dogs going into the bottom of the seventh. Then Hartford ran away with the game scoring nine runs in the inning. Braiden Ward got aboard on a leadoff walk and then reached second base on a fielder's choice from GJ Hill. Both runners advanced a base after a sacrifice bunt. Cole Carrigg reached base and brought home Ward to tie the game, 3-3. Following Carrigg (6) swiping second base, Dylan Jorge singled which scored Hill and Carrigg and put the Yard Goats up 5-3. Next, Kyle Karros singled to put two runners aboard. The next batter Bryant Betancourt was walked to load the bases. After a pitching change, Jose Torres (2) launched a grand slam to break open the game 9-3. After three more singles and a couple of ill-timed errors, the Yard Goats ended the inning up 11-3.

ROMERO RIDING TWO STREAKS Mikey Romero is currently riding a five-game hitting streak where is batting .381 (8-for-21) with a triple, home run and RBI. He has also drawn two walks in that time. He has also scored at least one run in each of his last six games, totally seven runs in six games.

THE PASSWORD IS SUCCESS Jhostynxon Garcia is having a very strong week so far in Hartford. In three games, he is batting .538 (7-for-13) with four RBI, 2 doubles and a walk. He has only struck out twice.

MOONSHOT MIKEY Mikey Romero smashed a leadoff homer in Thursday night's loss, but continues to have success in Hartford. This week he is hitting .462 (6-for-13) with a home run and two walks. All but one of his hits have been singles.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite the loss last night, the Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, just a slim 0.5 game ahead of the second place Hartford Yard Goats. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 1.5 games behind Portland while the Somerset Patriots and Binghamton Rumble Ponies are each 2.0 games out of first place. The Reading Fightin Phils are in last place, 3.0 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 19, 2022 - Devlin Granberg finishes a triple shy of the cycle in a walk-off 6-5 victory against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field. He led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double then scored on a walk-off fielding error by the Rumble Ponies.

ON THE MOUND RHP David Sandlin will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs in his first ever appearance against Hartford. In his last start, he tossed 4.0 innings on April 11th vs New Hampshire and allowed one run on two hits while walking three and striking out six. He did not give up a home run. Sandlin made his 2025 debut April 5th at Reading pitching 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out three. He gave up one home run.

