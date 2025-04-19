Late Run in Eighth Hurts Somerset in 2-1 Loss to Altoona Saturday

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Altoona Curve in game five of a six-game series at PNG Field in Altoona, Pa. on Saturday by a score of 2-1.

With the loss, Somerset can, at best, tie the series with a win on Sunday. The Patriots have never lost a series to the Curve since the team became the Yankees' Double-A affiliate in 2021.

LHP Edgar Barclay (4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 K) made his third start and fourth appearance of the season and did not factor into the decision. Barclay has thrown 10.1 innings so far this season, the second-most on Somerset (Schlittler - 15.0 IP). Barclay has held batters to a .152 BA this year.

RHP Mason Vinyard (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) made his fourth appearance out of the bullpen this season and did not factor into the decision. Vinyard threw a season-high in innings and strikeouts. Vinyard allowed no hits for the second outing this year.

RHP Harrison Cohen (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K) was tagged with the loss in his fifth appearance out of the bullpen this season.

SS Jake Gatewood (1-for-3, 2B, RBI) drove in Somerset's lone run in the seventh inning. Gatewood has slapped extra-base hits in four of his last six games. Gatewood leads the Eastern League with seven doubles and nine extra-base hits this season.

2B Alexander Vargas (1-for-3, 2 K) knocked a base hit for the second straight game. Vargas has reached base safely in all 10 games played this season. Out of all Patriots players who have played at least two games, Vargas leads the team with a .400 OBP.

3B Dylan Jasso (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB) collected a base hit for the fifth time in the last six games. Jasso has a leadoff hit in three of the four games he has played this series.

